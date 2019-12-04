Surf’s Up at Dior Men

Kim Jones brought his Dior men’s team to the soon-to-be-submerged streets of Miami — on the eve of the city’s annual parade of major art fairs — to showcase his pre-fall 2020 men’s collection. The big news: a collaboration with surfwear king Shawn Stussy, whose eponymous 80s brand brought uncomplicated, untucked beach style to the masses, a precursor of modern streetwear. Jaunty shorts, coral colors, mellow prints, and at least one archly held fan combined with the house’s meticulous tailoring and trademark Saddle bags in a chipper collection nestled somewhere between Miami Vice and Golden Girls.